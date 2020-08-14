LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting four new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the downward trend in case numbers continues.

On Thursday, there were eight new cases.

There are 2,414 confirmed cases in the region, with 2,243 resolved.

The number of outbreaks at long-term care homes has also dipped to three from eight. Likewise, workplace outbreaks have also decreased from six to five.

This news comes as the region enters its third day in Stage 3.

In Chatham-Kent, a mandatory mask order is effective Friday. Face coverings are required in all indoor spaces.

There are no new COVID-19 cases in the region and the confirmed case number remains at 336, while 257 people have recovered.

Mayor Darrin Canniff said he’s pleased that the community will be using all of the recommended actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re emphasising social distancing, frequent use of hand sanitizer and masks to do our best to keep everyone as safe as possible,” he said. “All three together makes us a safer community."

Ontario reported a slight increase in new coronavirus cases on Friday as health officials added missing data from Toronto.

However, health officials said that even with the addition of Thursday’s missing information from Toronto Public Health, the number of new infections remains under 100.

Ninety-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Friday as well as one more death.2,410 confirmed cases in the region, with 2,231 resolved and 71 total deaths.