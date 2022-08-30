Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO is resigning

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis is resigning.

WECHU made the announcement on Tuesday morning.Her last day is Sept. 23.

“It is a difficult decision for me and one for my family and for personal reasons,” said Dupuis.

Dupuis,44, took over the role of Chief Executive Officer on July 1, 2021.

WECHU board chair Gary McNamara says the board of directors received her resignation on Friday. He said the search will begin immediately to find a permanent replacement.

Eleanor Groh has been appointed as interim CEO.

