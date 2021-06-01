WINDSOR, ONT. -- Nicole Dupuis will be taking over the role of Chief Executive Officer effective July 1.

“Nicole has worked extensively with the board of health and we are confident that her knowledge and skills will take us through the recovery and rebuilding stages that follow this global pandemic,” says Board Chair, Gary McNamara.

Dupuis has been a member of WECHU’s senior leadership team for the past 8 years.

In her current role as Director of Health Promotion, she has led many public health initiatives in our community and is a valued partner for her knowledge and expertise in health equity, strategic planning and public health issues.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed and Dupuis have worked closely together on the return of fluoride to the drinking water, the legalization of cannabis, the introduction of seniors’ dental health programs.

“She and I instantly connected upon her arrival in 2014,” says current CEO Theresa Marentette who is set to retire at the end of June after 30 years working for the Health Unit. “Have worked closely on many initiatives throughout our time together. I have the upmost respect for Nicole as a colleague and a friend and I am certain the transition will be a smooth one.”