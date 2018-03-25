

CTV Windsor





An annual telethon helps Easter Seals, operating for 94 years, provide support for children and youth with physical disabilities.

The 36th annual telethon, which was streamed live on the CTV Windsor website, included local media personalities and first responders lending a hand.

Through donations, the telethon provides financial assistance for equipment, communication devices and a chance for a kids to attend day camp in London.

Easter Seals ambassador Damian Fitzpatric, says he enjoys being at the camp and doing everyday things.

“I get to go to sleep. I get to eat breakfast in the morning."

Mike Kelly, past chair of the telethon, says the money raised won't just help the children.

“It's tough for the parents too, financially. Also, when they go to camp that's a break for the family. The kids can go and be with their peers."

Another ambassador Faith Turner, says the support from Easter Seals aids in her day-to-day life.

“Easter Seals helps us feel like we're accepted and helps us."

The telethon raised $176,453 this year..