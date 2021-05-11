WINDSOR, ONT. -- All nurses across Windsor-Essex are being credited for their outstanding contribution during the ongoing pandemic.

The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (R.N.A.O.) and Windsor Essex Chapter announcing ‘all nurses” as the recipients of the 14th annual Lois Fairley Nursing Award

"In 2021, our community continues to fight and respond to the pandemic,” says John Fairley, son of Lois Fairley. “It has been reinforced over this past year, the nurse's role as frontline as healthcare heroes.”

As a symbol of their service to our community, a bench will be dedicated in Leamington's Seacliff Park to recognize the valuable contribution of Windsor and Essex County nurses.

Crystal Hepburn, President of the R.N.A.O. Windsor Essex Chapter says "This year, this award recognizes the extreme dedication, loyalty and hard work that all of our nurses are providing to ensure our community continues to be safe and healthy during this pandemic."

It's the second year that this award has honoured nurses throughout Windsor and Essex County.

In May 2020, the selection committee members decided the award would be given to all nurses throughout Windsor and Essex County during the first few months of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Presently, there are two dedicated benches announced to recognize the important role of nurses in our region.

One bench is located in Windsor's Jackson Park, and the other at the new Amherstburg Health and Wellness Centre (the former St. Bernard School site) located on Richmond street near Centennial Park.

The award honours Lois Fairley, a graduate of Grace Hospital's nursing program in 1955. Lois spent her career serving patients at Grace Hospital in Windsor as a nurse and head nurse. She also represented the nursing profession as a member of the Provincial Board of Directors of R.N.A.O., served as President of the Ontario Nurses Association and a member of the St. Clair College the Program Advisory Committee.

Unfortunately, Lois passed away in July of 2007. The Registered Nurses Association of Ontario (R.N.A.O.) instituted this award for Windsor Essex nurses in 2008.