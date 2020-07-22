WINDSOR, ONT. -- Education officials are drafting new protocols to prepare for back to school in September, but Windsor’s Catholic school board said it is too soon to tell what that might look like.

The Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board issued the following statement to CTV News:

The WECDSB is currently in the process of drafting its Return to School protocols for September. We have established Back to School transition committees for both the elementary and secondary panels and members of our senior administrative team continue to consult with the local health unit, our coterminous school boards, and our labour groups so that we can establish a plan that will allow for our students and our staff to safely return to our schools. We are also conducting a parent survey so that we can consider their feedback as the plan comes together. We expect that our plan will be posted to our website in the coming weeks.

We appreciate that many parents would like to see a return to a normal school schedule, but our return to school plan must be guided by the best advice of medical and scientific evidence to prevent further transmission of COVID 19.

The Ministry has instructed school boards to plan for three different scenarios: a normal school day routine with enhanced public health protocols; a modified school day routine based on smaller class sizes, cohorting and alternative day or week delivery; or an at-home learning with ongoing enhanced remote delivery. We will be prepared to operate under any of these scenarios as soon as the Ministry provides us further direction on which scenario they have chosen.