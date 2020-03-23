WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local business owner is stepping up amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tanya Macri is the owner of Luxbrows and she’s collecting medical supplies for frontline healthcare workers as they assist residents and patients in the fight against corona virus.

“There are people who need it more than us, who are at home and not working right now, so why not,” said Macri.

In the next couple days, Macri expects to donate thousands of supplies.

“I’m getting quite a few deliveries today and a large supplier is giving me a whole bunch of gloves tomorrow,” Macri told CTV Windsor.

Both city and county officials are asking other businesses to join in.

Some of the required supplies include respirators, sanitizer and safety goggles.

Officials say they will be put to immediate use in hospitals, emergency services and long-term care homes.

A drop off location has been setup at the WFCU Centre, which will take deliveries Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

People are asked to email 311@citywindsor.ca before dropping the items off.

Macri says now is the time to support frontline workers.

“They are desperate,” she said. “They need our help. So anything we can do, we need to do it.”