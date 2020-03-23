WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19 in the region.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed confirmed the third case on Monday afternoon.

The third case is not connected to the previous two cases in Windsor-Essex and is travel related, according the health unit.

The third case is a male in his late 40s that returned to Windsor after recent travel in the United States.

The individual developed symptoms on March 15 and was tested at Windsor Regional Hospital’s COVID-19 Assessment and Testing Centre having met the current criteria for testing.

The health unit was notified of the positive result on Monday. The individual works in Michigan and lives in Windsor-Essex.

Health unit officials say he has been self-isolating since the onset of symptoms and is currently recovering at home. Close contacts of the client that live in Windsor-Essex have been contacted, are self-isolating, and currently have no symptoms.

The WECHU says they will also work with local public health authorities in Michigan to contact individuals considered close contacts living outside of the local community to ensure appropriate public health actions are taken.

The health unit says it follows all individuals in the community that have been tested for COVID-19, including contacting individuals in isolation regularly.

Public Health conducts contract tracing for anyone under investigation for COVID-19. Anyone who is a contact will be contacted directly by the WECHU.

The WECHU continues to monitor the situation locally, and strongly recommends that residents minimize close contact with those outside their immediate family to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

When to contact the health unit at 519-258-2146 ext. 1420:

If you have fever, cough, or breathing difficulty and any of the following:

You have travelled outside of Canada in the 14 days before onset of illness; or

Close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19; or

Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who travelled to affected areas within the 14 days prior to their illness onset.

All returning travelers from outside of Canada are reminded to self-isolate for 14-days, do not go to work, and monitor for symptoms.

Individuals who suspect they have COVID-19 can consult the COVID-19 Self Assessment Tool on the Ontario Government site.

For updated information and resources for COVID-19, visit www.wechu.org or visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.