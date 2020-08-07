Advertisement
Windsor-Essex breweries join International Beer Day fundraiser
Published Friday, August 7, 2020 6:02PM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- It’s International Beer Day, and this year businesses in Windsor-Essex are getting involved for a good cause.
As local brewers showcase their products Friday, a portion of the proceeds from participating local craft breweries will go to support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.
Participants include:
- Gl Heritage Brewing
- Cured Craft Brewing
- Kingsville Brewery
- Sandwich Brewing
- Walkerville Brewery And Brew