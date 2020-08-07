WINDSOR, ONT. -- It’s International Beer Day, and this year businesses in Windsor-Essex are getting involved for a good cause.

As local brewers showcase their products Friday, a portion of the proceeds from participating local craft breweries will go to support the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

Participants include:

  • Gl Heritage Brewing
  • Cured Craft Brewing
  • Kingsville Brewery
  • Sandwich Brewing
  • Walkerville Brewery And Brew
 

Posted by Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation on Friday, August 7, 2020