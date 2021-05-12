WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 419 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,911 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,162 people who have recovered.

HERE’S THE BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

19 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

9 cases are community acquired

2 are outbreak related

16 cases are still under investigation.

There are 330 cases that are currently active, including 171 that have been identified as Variants of Concern.

There are 19 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

4 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

WECHU also announced expanded vaccine rollout. As of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the following groups are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine at any targeted vaccination clinic: