WINDSOR, ONT. -- The COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding again in Windsor-Essex.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, the following groups are now eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine at any targeted vaccination clinic:

Adults 30 years and older, born in 1991 or earlier, in non-hot spot postal codes and

The second group of essential workers who cannot work from home. The full list of essential workers can be found on page 21 of the Ministry of Health guidance document and are listed below.

Individuals can book online or call the booking hotline at 226-773-2200.

Medical officer of heath Dr. Wajid Ahmed says several factors have led to the increased eligibility.

“We look at our coverage rates in each of these age groups and we’re also looking at how much vaccine that are coming to our region and what are the available delivery mechanism that we have in our region to distribute these vaccines,” says Ahmed.

“When we hear about a steady supply of vaccine coming into our region we feel much more comfortable to open up more age categories.”

The Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are being administered at the targeted vaccination clinics and appointments are required with no walk-ins permitted.

All appointments at targeted COVID-19 vaccination clinics are currently for first doses only and must be scheduled through the online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.

Everyone that schedules an appointment will be asked to attest that they meet the current eligibility criteria to book an appointment. They will also be asked to bring a health card or a government-issued photo ID (if they do not have a health card) to confirm their appointment. Examples of acceptable government-issued photo ID include a driver's license, a passport, a Status Card, or other provincial health card.

Individuals currently 18 years of age and older and living in Windsor-Essex County can also now sign up to be on the COVID-19 Vaccine Waitlist through the online booking system.

The waitlist is used across all targeted vaccination clinics and you will only be contacted if a time slot becomes available the day that you select. Selecting a time slot does not mean that you have an appointment. Waitlist registrations are for first doses only.

Despite the vaccine rollout, WECHU says everyone must continue to practice public health measures to help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the community.

