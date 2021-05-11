Advertisement
28 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, two new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 9:38AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, May 11, 2021 11:10AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.
Officials say a woman in her 60s and man in his 70s, both from the community, have died of COVID-19.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 419 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,865 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,117 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 7 cases are outbreak related
- 5 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,227 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 181,264 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 166,931 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 14,333 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 195,597 doses have been administered to WEC residents