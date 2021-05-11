WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.

Officials say a woman in her 60s and man in his 70s, both from the community, have died of COVID-19.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 419 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,865 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,117 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 9 cases are community acquired
  • 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 7 cases are outbreak related
  • 5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,227 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 181,264 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 166,931 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 14,333 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 195,597 doses have been administered to WEC residents

 