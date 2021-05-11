WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Tuesday.

Officials say a woman in her 60s and man in his 70s, both from the community, have died of COVID-19.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 419 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,865 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,117 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

9 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are outbreak related

5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 15 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,227 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: