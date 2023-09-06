Windsor entrepreneur's protein powder hits Costco shelves after 15-year journey

Canadian Protein, created by Windsor entrepreneur Dan Crosby, was seen on the shelves at Costco on September 6, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor Canadian Protein, created by Windsor entrepreneur Dan Crosby, was seen on the shelves at Costco on September 6, 2023. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New medical program dedicated to producing family doctors amid shortage

Amid an ever-widening family doctor shortage, an Ontario university is hoping to start turning the tide with a dedicated training program – but some experts say to fix the problem in the long run, we should reimagine our health-care system completely by guaranteeing primary care access to every Canadian.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver