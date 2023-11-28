Windsor driver caught going 149km/h on Highway 3: OPP

Essex County OPP are reminding everyone to obey speed limits after a Windsor driver was pulled over for stunt driving on Highway 3.

The 26-year-old driver was caught going 149 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 3 in Essex, according to police.

“They were conveniently pulled over right in front of the 80 km/h sign,” said OPP on social media. “Let's hope this serves as a reminder for them and others to adhere to the speed limits and prioritize safety on the road.”

The driver was charged with stunt driving, their vehicle was impounded and drivers licence has been suspended.