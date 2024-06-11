Windsor-Detroit border to remain uninterrupted as CBSA workers reach tentative deal

Travellers and cross-border workers in Windsor-Detroit can breathe sigh of relief as Canada Border Services Agency workers have reached a tentative deal, according to the union.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Customs and Immigration Union have reached a tentative agreement for more than 9,000 workers at CBSA, avoiding potential job action at Canada’s borders.

“Our bargaining team has been working around the clock to secure the best contract for our members, and this tentative agreement is a testament to their incredible hard work and dedication,” said Sharon DeSousa, PSAC national president. “This is a well-deserved victory for our members at CBSA who safeguard our nation’s borders and ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.”

Full details of the tentative agreement will be announced once the ratification kit is available for members Thursday, June 13.

“I’m proud of the solidarity our members have shown over that past two years of negotiations,” said Mark Weber, CIU national president. “Our bargaining team couldn’t have won this agreement without the strength and support shown by thousands of members across the country who took action to support our bargaining team.”

Many Windsor-Essex industry leaders and businesses were worried about the looming strike. On Thursday, Abe Fehr said he was hoping job action would be avoided.

Fehr, whose Leamington company Uni-Fab feeds automotive, aerospace, and machine tool manufacturers, said it would be a huge disruption.

Fehr said up to 70 per cent of their business goes over the border and the threat of job action by CBSA makes him, and others, nervous.

Union members still need to vote to ratify the deal.