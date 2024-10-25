WINDSOR
Windsor

    • WECHU ends tenancy at 101 Wyandotte Street East

    The proposed site for a consumption and treatment site, called “SafePoint” at 101 Wyandotte St. E., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) The proposed site for a consumption and treatment site, called “SafePoint” at 101 Wyandotte St. E., on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has decided to end its tenancy at 101 Wyandotte Street East, which is the former SafePoint Consumption Services.

    “Direction provided by the Ministry of Health has been clear that the use of this space for its intended purpose will no longer be possible with the introduction of new systems and supports for those struggling with addiction, homelessness and mental health issues,” said Dr. Ken Blanchette, chief executive officer for WECHU.

    He continued, saying the health unit has engaged with partners in the decision and is “actively involved” in the planning processes surrounding the local HART Hub.

    “We continue in our commitment to enhancing harm reduction programs and supporting people in our community who use substances,” he said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's a look at Musk's contact with Putin and why it matters

    Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of major government contractor SpaceX and a key ally of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, has been in regular contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the last two years, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News