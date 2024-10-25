WECHU ends tenancy at 101 Wyandotte Street East

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has decided to end its tenancy at 101 Wyandotte Street East, which is the former SafePoint Consumption Services.

“Direction provided by the Ministry of Health has been clear that the use of this space for its intended purpose will no longer be possible with the introduction of new systems and supports for those struggling with addiction, homelessness and mental health issues,” said Dr. Ken Blanchette, chief executive officer for WECHU.

He continued, saying the health unit has engaged with partners in the decision and is “actively involved” in the planning processes surrounding the local HART Hub.

“We continue in our commitment to enhancing harm reduction programs and supporting people in our community who use substances,” he said.