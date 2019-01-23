

CTV Windsor





Some Windsor residents and city crews were out Wednesday making sure water was draining off of streets and sidewalks.

Water began collecting on some streets from melting snow and rain.

Windsor crews are out responding to 311 calls to ensure the water won’t collect and turn into slippery ice as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Motorists are also asked to be aware of large pools of water on roadways, both for safety reasons and to avoid splashing pedestrians on the sidewalks.

Residents are reminded to make sure drainage on their property is clear including downspouts, eaves troughs and yard drains to help protect against flooding.