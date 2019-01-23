Icy conditions lead to slippery roads and sidewalks across Windsor-Essex
Freezing rain leads to icy roads in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Overnight freezing rain left roads and sidewalks icy Wednesday morning.
A freezing rain warning ended Wednesday morning after snow late Tuesday turned to freezing rain overnight. The temperature is expected to keep rising and the freezing rain will turn to rain.
Environment Canada says Windsor will see a high of 6 Celsius on Wednesday.
There were no delays coming out of Windsor airport.
However director of operations Steve Tuffin says one flight from Toronto to Windsor was cancelled.
Unlike the airport in Detroit, crews in Windsor were able to contend with ice and rain overnight because there is less flight traffic to be cautious of.
Delays from other regions are expected, so Tuffin says call your airline ahead of time or check your email for flight info.
Detroit Metropolitan Airport was closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the facility reopened at 10 a.m.
Buses were cancelled across Windsor-Essex, but schools remain open.
Buses were also cancelled in Lambton, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent, Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin and Huron-Perth.
