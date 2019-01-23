

CTV Windsor





Overnight freezing rain left roads and sidewalks icy Wednesday morning.

A freezing rain warning ended Wednesday morning after snow late Tuesday turned to freezing rain overnight. The temperature is expected to keep rising and the freezing rain will turn to rain.

Environment Canada says Windsor will see a high of 6 Celsius on Wednesday.

There were no delays coming out of Windsor airport.

However director of operations Steve Tuffin says one flight from Toronto to Windsor was cancelled.

Unlike the airport in Detroit, crews in Windsor were able to contend with ice and rain overnight because there is less flight traffic to be cautious of.

Delays from other regions are expected, so Tuffin says call your airline ahead of time or check your email for flight info.

There are no delays or flight cancellations coming OUT of Windsor International Airport.



However Director of Operations Steve Tuffin says 1 flight from Toronto to Windsor was cancelled due to weather conditions. #YQG @CTVWindsor pic.twitter.com/rdGwEA2noR — Chris Campbell (@CCampbellCTV) January 23, 2019

Detroit Metropolitan Airport was closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday night, but the facility reopened at 10 a.m.

Buses were cancelled across Windsor-Essex, but schools remain open.

Buses were also cancelled in Lambton, Sarnia, Chatham-Kent, Middlesex, Oxford, Elgin and Huron-Perth.