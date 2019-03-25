

Windsor’s council unanimously backed putting fluoride back into the city’s drinking water Monday night by introducing a new bylaw, which was largely a procedural step. But it didn’t stop many residents from making a last ditch effort to stop water fluoridation.

“I urge you to be forward thinking and to consider the gravity of passing this bylaw for the people of Windsor and beyond,” said Emily Truman. “This bylaw will impact not just the Windsor and Essex County communities, but will send a message to other communities throughout Canada.”

This, after hearing from almost 20 delegates on both sides of the issue last December, where Windsor Council voted eight to three to reintroduce fluoride to the water supply.

According to a report to council, the price tag for fluoridation is about $850,000 with the majority of that money is going to start up costs.

On Monday, a by-law was introduced to make the city's intentions official. Now, Windsor will formally seek the approval of Tecumseh or LaSalle, which both share the city's water supply. At least one of the two neighbouring municipalities must also approve of the reintroduction of fluoride for the measure to take place.