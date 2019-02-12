

CTV Windsor





The decision to re-introduce fluoride into Tecumseh's drinking water will have to wait.

Council voted to defer the issue, after administration asked that a further report be provided on the legal interpretation of the fluoridation act.

"There's no happy medium here. There's no middle ground. It's either you're in or you're out and nothing in between," says Tecumseh Mayor Gary McNamara.

Administration would aslo like to see more on the history of fluoridation of drinking water in Tecumseh, and the city of Windsor's position on next steps in the process.

The city is expecting more information on the legal interpretation of the fluoridation act next month.

Once the report is presented to council, McNamara says an appropriate decision can then be made.

"Council will make a decision and I firmly believe they'll make a decision based on the science," says McNamara.

Windsor approved adding fluoride in the drinking water in December, and since Tecumseh and LaSalle get their water from the city, one of the two must also vote in favour of the plan before it can happen.

During a public meeting at the end of January, Tecumseh council heard from 27 delegations both for and against fluoride in the drinking water.

Dr. Tom Oper, a Paediatric Dentist, supported the move to assist area children, "who cannot advocate on their own behalf.”

But resident Donna Mayne said her family physician doesn't support it, so why should the town interfere.

The local chapter of the Council of Canadians also opposes the re-introduction of fluoride in the drinking water.

Medical officer of health, Dr. Wajid Ahmed, presented evidence that Windsor has seen a 51 per cent increase in tooth decay since the removal of fluoride from the water supply five years ago.

Dr. Ahmed added four out of five people surveyed indicated a preference to put fluoride back in the water.