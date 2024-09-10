WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor council defers decision on parking meter payments

    Parking Meter Parking Meter
    Share

    The city is deferring a decision to switch parking metre payments to digital.

    It has been recommended to council to do away with cash at the metre and switch to digital payments via the ‘Passport’ app.

    A city report highlights some uneasiness with using a digital system, but also notes the expected revenue boost by using the app.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News