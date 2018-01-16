

CTV Windsor





Windsor councillors looked at a six-year capital plan for spending on roads, sewers, but also major enhancements to all 10 wards identified by the councillors.

The six-year capital budget includes $644 million in budgeted spending.

More than half of that is going into improving our roads and sewers.

But the big splash is a $22.6-million enhanced capital budget, more than double its normal size. It included dozens of projects that will please all ward councillors, a very different scenario than what's played out in previous years.

The mayor's wish list includes $5 million for themed districts across the city in Walkerville, Ford City, Sandwich, Riverside, downtown and a new "Asian Town" along Wyandotte Street West.

It also allots $1 million for a boat and improvements at Peche Island to make the island more accessible.

WIFF is set to receive $250,000 to purchase audio visual equipment to enhance the festival.

The laundry list of projects also sets $10.8 million aside for 21 road or sewer improvements.

There's $2.2-million worth of parks and rec enhancements.

Councillor Bill Marra attempted to swap out $580,000 worth of road construction projects in Ward 8 to get funding for an engineering study for a new community centre. It was denied by council in a 7-4 vote.

"They're pretty bummed out about it, to be honest with you," said Ward 8 coun. Bill Marra about the long-running group, Friends of Fountainbleu, who were pushing for the centre. "They recognize it was a political process to identify process votes took place, and we'll look forward."

The rest of the enhanced capital budget and the regular six-year capital budget was approved unanimously by council.

Councillors will also reveive about $50,000 of discretionary ward funds to put towards infrastructure projects of their choosing. They have until April 21 to use up those funds, or tide them over to the next term of council.

Coun. Marra has been sitting on council for 21 years. He says he was very impressed with the process this year.

"By and large, a very, very good budget. A very diverse approach to both operating and council," he said. "All members of council should be pleased because the community across the board will benefit from this. And going into 2018 was the right budget, the right tone."

Mayor Dilkens was pleased with the discussion around the table, and is excited to get projects rolling as soon as possible.

"There are portions of projects that can start righ away, there are some portions that wil have to wait, there are some you won't see until at least next year at the earliest," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "Peche Island, that could start this summer, we could get the boat, and start working out the process to fixing up the island to make it accessible to the public."

Council already pushed through the operating budget on Monday, approving a 0.9 per cent tax increase, which equates to a $38 dollar increase for the average homeowner.

With files from Rich Garton