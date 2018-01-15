

The 2018 budget process is underway at Windsor City Hall and has already pushed through the operating budget, approving a 0.9 per cent tax increase.

City staff initially tabled a budget calling for a 2.6 per cent increase to property tax. After an admiistrative adjustment down to 2.1 per cent levy, Mayor Drew Dilkens tabled a "pathway to increase under one per cent" Monday evening, making recommendations for eliminating recommendations.

After much paring, mostly of positions requests in various departments, council was able to shave $6.4 million off the books for achieve the targeted 0.9 per cent increase.

That will add about $40 more on the average homeowner’s tax bill.

Monday’s meeting included several requests from community organizations and residents. Some of the items on their wish list include more money for alley lighting, bulk item pick-up, syringe disposal and other initiatives to clean up the city.

"I know that I personally don’t feel safe in the alleyway behind my home once dusk hits,” said ward 3 resident Emily Shurter. “It becomes impossible to know if there are other people in the alley or the alley connecting to it, and I think it should be a top priority for the city to help people to feel safe in their neighbourhoods.”

Council will review the six-year capital budget Tuesday afternoon, dealing with $644-million of spending. More than half of that total will be spent on roads and sewers.

Council members will also discuss the 2018 proposed Enhanced Capital Budget.

Dilkens says he has received about $28-million in requests, and Monday night, released a list to councillors outlining a potential $22-million to be shared among all wards.

The process has been a bone of contention over the past two budgets – especially for Rino Bortolin, Bill Marra, Chris Holt and Irek Kusmierczyk. The other six council members raked in 90 per cent of funds in the previous two enhanced capital budgets.

Mayor Dilkens is looking to spend $5 million on city themes and districts, $250,000 to pay for one-time equipment upgrades for the Windsor International Film Festival, and $1 million to make Peche Island in Riverside more accessible by having a boat take people to the hidden gem.

Other initiatives requested by members of council, such as alley lighting and funding for parks upgrades made the initial list that will be debated by council Tuesday. There's also a $100,000 dispersement of discretionary ward funds included in the enhanced capital budget for council's consideration.