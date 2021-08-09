WINDSOR, ONT. -- A sign about COVID-19 vaccination has been removed at a Windsor cemetery after it sparked controversy.

The Windsor Memorial Gardens sign read "Not vaccinated yet? You may be here soon."

General manager Ed Shabsove says he posted the message on Wednesday.

“I heard that 98 per cent of the people in Toronto hospital with COVID are not vaccinated so I thought well you know what maybe if I put something out on the sign people will read it and maybe they’ll decide to get vaccinated.”

Pictures of the sign began circulating on social media and by Friday night Shabsove says the cemetery started to get emails and calls – both positive and negative.

Shabsove says he was surprised from the response to the sign.

“It wasn’t put on there for political, it wasn’t put on there for cemetery gain,” he added. “It was put on there for information.”

He says they are a local, non-profit organization that did not mean to offend anyone, so he decided to remove the sign. He still hopes the message got across.

“If one person sees it and gets vaccinated, I guess the sign was worth it,” says Shabsove.