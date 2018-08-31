

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Cardiac Centre has been granted a renewed accreditation for the third consecutive time by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission in Echocardiography.

It is in the areas of Adult Transthoracic and Adult Stress Echo.

Dr. Tarhuni and the team at the Windsor Cardiac Centre made the announcement at their facility on Friday.

“Congratulations to the entire team at The Windsor Cardiac Centre (WCC) for meeting and exceeding the standards set by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “Your patients are your number one priority and this well-deserved designation is a testament to the exceptional standard of patient care set by the Board of Directors, the physicians and staff at WCC.”

There's also a new doctor who is joining the practice. He's an intervention cardiologist raising the local doctors, who can perform invasive procedures like angioplasty, from two to three.

Officials say there are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography used and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure; all contribute to a positive patient outcome.

IAC accreditation is a "seal of approval" that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality of care and a dedication to continuous improvement.



The Windsor Cardiac Centre is the only accredited healthcare facility in South Western Ontario among a total of seven accredited medical facilities in all of Canada.