WINDSOR, ONT. -- A Windsor cancer patient, who was granted her final wish to see her U.S. parents, has died.

Diane Costello was in hospice care in Windsor and was unable to see her parents, who live in Michigan, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.

She got her wish on Sept. 18, when her parents were allowed to cross the border and visit her.

Diane's daughter Shayla Lee posted on Facebook after she died on Sept. 29.

“I am so thankful that she was able to see my grandparents before she passed away,” said the post. “My mom will always be remembered for her contagious smile and her ability to make a lasting impression on everyone she met.”

Funeral arrangements have been made at Families First. Reservations and personal face coverings are required to attend visitation from 1-3pm and 5-6:30pm on Friday, with separate reservations for a Funeral Service at 7pm at Families First, 3260 Dougall Ave., South Windsor, 519-969-5841.

Shayla and Windsor West NDP MP Brian Masse made a plea to the federal government in September to improve family reunification processes for cross-border families.

She posted pictures and videos online of the happy reunion when they were granted the exemption.

“This is such a relief to our family and we can finally be at peace knowing that my mom’s wish came true,” she wrote.

Diane was diagnosed with colorectal cancer just over two years ago. In March, doctors told her that her treatment had stopped working and there are no other options. She was been in Hospice of Windsor for several weeks.