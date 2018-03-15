

CTV Windsor





Frustration continues to grow for some living and operating west of the new Ambassador Bridge, including one business owner who is looking for answers about plans for a new truck plaza.

Joe Mikhail of Mikhail Holdings owns of a 50,000-square-foot vacant office building on College Avenue.

He claims his property is at risk of expropriation if the Ambassador Bridge truck plaza is built as planned.

“If someone built a road through your house, how would you feel?" Mikhail asked CTV News.

That's the question he is asking city officials after Transport Canada issued a permit to the Canadian Transit Company for the construction of a new Ambassador Bridge, which also stipulates the construction of a new 9.5 acre truck plaza.

Mikhail contends the plans send a replacement road directly through his property on College Avenue. He believes the bridge company's current design is detrimental to his business.

"They haven’t compensated us, they haven't said one word to us yet they proposed it to the government," argues Mikhail.

Mikhail claims the bridge company offered him $1 million for the property but he turned the offer down, citing an independent assessment of $5 million. He adds during initial talks, there was never any mention about a road being built on his property.

"How does one build plan on someone else's property without informing that individual?" he asks.

Mikhail has sent a letter to mayor Drew Dilkens. The letter states: "the taking and or closing of Huron Church prevents our customers and tenants from easily accessing our properties, reduces flexibility on my property for future occupants and causes financial harm to our corporation."

The mayor’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

The Windsor businessman also wants the feds to take some action.

In a statement to CTV News, Transport Canada says the Bridge Company must work with the city to meet the conditions that apply to the closure and relocation of Huron Church road.

"Our government needs to take a tougher stand," says Mikhail.

TCI Titan Group of Windsor has been awarded the $50-million contract to build the truck plaza, and was eager to start construction within a month of announcing the plans for the new plaza.