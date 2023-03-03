Windsor boy gets surprise of a lifetime from local TikTok star
A 10-year-old Windsor boy who recently lost his father and grandmother got a surprise visit and special gift from Windsor’s most popular social media influencer, Zachery Dereniowski.
The interaction was filmed over a few days and posted to social media under Dereniowski’s online moniker, MD Motivator.
In one of the videos, he meets with Dougie Hannan, whose father passed away in August and then his grandmother in December.
“When my dad passed, we didn’t get that much money,” said Dougie.
“You lost your dad recently?” asked Dereniowski.
“Yea, and my grandma. It’s just a normal occasion, everybody dies sometimes.”
Dereniowski was touched by Dougie’s story and surprised him with a new basketball, a basketball net, tickets to a Detroit Pistons game and $500 cash.
“My dream is to be like a basketball player,” said Dougie before seeing the gifts.
Dougie told Dereniowski that he’s going to give the $500 to his mom so the family can buy groceries.
But the 10-year-old doesn’t have a passport and couldn’t accept the tickets for the Pistons game.
A week later Dereniowski showed up at Dougie’s school with an even bigger surprise.
“What would you do if i told you your mom doesn’t have to buy groceries for 3 years?” he said in the video, which has been viewed online more than 25 million times.
Dereniowski handed him a letter with $30,000 which he crowd-funded from strangers on Go-Fund-Me.
But it didn’t stop there.
“Open this, you ever been on a plane before?” Dereniowski asks Dougie, which which he responds no. “You’re flying tomorrow to Toronto!”
Dougie, along with his mom and Dereniowski, flew to Toronto shortly after, to watch the game, meet players beforehand and get a signed basketball.
Dougie soaked the moment in, quipping “This is the best day ever!”
After the video went viral, Dougie became an overnight celebrity at his grade school.
Despite his recent struggles, he’s grateful his story is helping others.
“It makes me happy because I'm putting smiles on people's faces,” Dougie said. “I'm making them feel like I'm there helping them through like if they have troubled times.”
And Derenioswki is just happy his videos promote kindness, get a conversation going between people about what hurts in life and inspire others to take action.
“To make it a better experience to share is beyond meaningful,” Dereniowski said. “It's more important than the money and just as important as the experience that he had going to Toronto that day.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Indigenous RCMP commissioner an 'excellent idea,' but independent selection process underway: Trudeau
Responding to growing calls for the next RCMP commissioner to be an Indigenous person, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called it "an excellent Idea," but stopped short of committing to an appointment.
Person in Florida dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water, health officials warn
A person in Charlotte County, Fla., has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri.
Why industry observers were not surprised by Nordstrom's move to close stores in Canada
In another hit to Canada's retail sector, Nordstrom announced it would close all 13 of its Canadian stores. Here's what you need to know about the closures, plus what retail experts say about the company's exit from Canada.
Lesion removed from Joe Biden's chest was cancerous: doctor
A skin lesion removed from U.S. President Joe Biden's chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma -- a common form of skin cancer -- his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
Sask. man's staggering Arizona medical bills will now be covered
A Saskatchewan man facing a massive pile-up of medical bills following a stroke in Arizona will now have his costs covered after his insurer reversed its previous decision to deny his claim.
Joly and Chinese counterpart confront each other over interference claims
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart had a testy exchange over allegations that Beijing's envoys may be interfering in Canadian matters.
Alex Murdaugh gets life in prison in murder of wife, son
One of the last pieces of a legal dynasty that doled out justice in rural South Carolina for decades crumbled Friday as lawyer Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison for the murder of his wife and son at their sprawling estate.
'They're going to exploit it': U.S. border chief on increased illegal crossings at U.S.-Canada border
Increased illegal crossings from Canada into the U.S. have not reached a crisis yet, but collaboration between the two countries' border patrols can always be improved, according to the Chief of U.S. Border Patrol Raul Ortiz, who spoke with CTV National News' Washington Bureau Correspondent Richard Madan.
Trudeau 'surprised' that B.C. firm talking about selling cocaine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is "as surprised as" British Columbia Premier David Eby after a firm received Health Canada licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.
Kitchener
-
Winter storm warning upgraded for Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region residents should be prepared to dig themselves out for the second time this week as a late winter snowstorm is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds starting Friday evening into Saturday morning.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
'It just came like a rocket': Granddaughter springs into action after large rock smashes through windshield
A softball-sized rock smashed through the windshield of a Minto councillor’s pickup truck, sending him to hospital with severe facial injuries but he says it could have been much worse if his granddaughter didn’t spring into action.
London
-
Closing submissions heard at impaired driving causing death trial
The Crown and defence wrapped up their closing submissions Friday in the case of a woman charged in connection with an impaired driving crash, which killed her friend. The court heard how 20-year-old Amanda Manion-Lewington died while in the car with the accused Cindy Peters, 32 of Southwold.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Winter blast impacts London, Ont. region
A winter storm warning covers London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Sarnia-Lambton and Oxford, while Elgin, Simcoe, and Norfolk County meanwhile are under a winter weather travel advisory. A Texas low is headed toward southern Ontario with a swath of heavy moisture laden snow.
-
Truck slams through Goderich guardrail
A truck driver from London is lucky to be walking away from a crash in Goderich. Huron County OPP say the truck slammed through a guardrail on Highway 21, near North Harbour Road in Goderich, around 12:30 Friday.
Barrie
-
Eight people charged in decades-long Ontario art fraud investigation
Eight people are facing charges in connection to an apparent decades-long art fraud investigation.
-
Angus public school students evacuated after bomb scare
An Angus school was evacuated after a bomb threat was called into the school Friday morning
-
Central Ontario prepares for blast of heavy snow
Snowfall is expected for parts of Simcoe County, Parry Sound-Muskoka and Grey Bruce.
Northern Ontario
-
'There are no words': Dementia patient suffers third-degree burns at northern Ont. long-term care home
A northern Ontario woman is speaking out about staffing shortages at provincial long-term care homes after her husband suffered third-degree burns while under care at a Sudbury facility.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Day 3 of search for missing plane in northern Ontario
Massive resources have been deployed in northern Ontario as the search continues for a commercial plane and its two occupants that went missing in a remote area earlier this week.
Ottawa
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Winter storm set to hit Ottawa this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for "significant snowfall" beginning late Friday night.
-
Average Ottawa home price drops $130,000 in one year
New statistics from the Ottawa Real Estate Board shows the average sale price for a new home in Ottawa in February was $708,968, down 15 per cent from 2022
-
OC Transpo courts hybrid workers to ride public transit
OC Transpo is ramping up efforts to encourage federal workers to use public transit when going into the office two or three days a week. A new campaign has been launched to educate riders on public transit, saying "To your office and back, any day of the week".
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto braces for up to 35 cm of snow in what could be biggest storm of the season
A winter storm anticipated to bring Toronto's biggest snowfall of the season is threatening to dump up to 35 cm of snow Friday evening. Follow along for live updates.
-
Ontario caregiver says 'body went numb' after winning $60M Lotto Max jackpot
A caregiver from Ontario said her 'body went numb' after checking her Lotto Max ticket, and discovering she won $60 million.
-
Nearly 25 per cent of Toronto Pearson flights cancelled ahead of winter storm
Nearly a quarter of all flights at Pearson Airport Friday have been cancelled as Toronto braces for what could be the biggest snowstorm of the season.
Montreal
-
Major union joins community effort to save Lachine Hospital services
A major Quebec union is joining the community effort to save ER and ambulance services at the Lachine Hospital. A doctor at the hospital says the cuts to services are similar to those felt at other community hospitals across Quebec.
-
Teen facing first-degree murder charge for Montreal killings arrested in Ontario
Police say a teen wanted in Montreal on two counts of first-degree murder in a double homicide last summer has been arrested by police officers in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Video shows man seemingly unaffected by taser in Laval Metro station
A video of a police intervention in the Montreal Metro has gone viral online, capturing what appears to be failed attempts to Taser a man on the platform Wednesday afternoon. “Get on the ground!” the officer is heard yelling at a man, dressed in large boots and a baggy blue coat. “You’re going to get Tasered!” The man stayed standing, speaking in another language.
Atlantic
-
Cole Harbour man at centre of emergency alert dies after injuring himself with knife: RCMP
A man who was the subject on an emergency alert in Cole Harbour, N.S., Thursday night has died, according to police.
-
'Dangerous man with firearm' arrested in Nova Scotia; emergency alert cancelled
A man who police warned was armed and dangerous has been arrested in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Doctors at Halifax family practice challenge province’s response to office closure
A Halifax family practice is closing, but the doctors affiliated with the practice and the province have two different stories about what led to the closure.
Winnipeg
-
'We will become a lake': Manitoba farmer raises alarm over dike built near U.S. border
A southern Manitoba farmer is raising alarms over a dike built on the U.S. side of the border, saying it could have a devastating impact on his land this spring.
-
Winnipeg-based pea protein plant goes into receivership
The company behind a pea protein processing plant in Winnipeg has gone into receivership less than three years after receiving millions of dollars from the federal and provincial governments.
-
Four injured in random downtown attack: Winnipeg police
One person was left unconscious and missing a tooth after a random midday attack Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Convicted Calgary killer accused in another murder rated 'low risk' to reoffend by parole board
Charges have been laid in connection with a recent Calgary murder where the accused was previously convicted of manslaughter almost eight years ago.
-
Man charged in hate-motivated crime at Seton Library
Calgary police say a man faces charges in connection with a hate-motivated crime that occurred during an event at a southeast library last month.
-
Owners of popular Chinook Honey Company set to retire after nearly two decades
Cherie and Art Andrews will soon start their second retirement after almost 20 years selling honey and bee products from their property southwest of Okotoks, Alta.
Edmonton
-
Correctional officer charged after sexual assault at Edmonton Institution for Women
A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault at the Edmonton Institution for Women last January.
-
'I tried to make the team different': Oilers GM discusses Barrie for Ekholm, Bjugstad trades
The Edmonton Oilers didn't make any roster moves on NHL's deadline day after three trades earlier this week.
-
Officer shoots armed man at funicular: EPS
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after a man was shot by an Edmonton police officer Thursday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of Metro Vancouver
The late blast of wintry weather in Metro Vancouver may not be over just yet, as a snowfall warning has been issued for parts of the region.
-
Avalanche danger rating increased to 'high' in parts of Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon
The avalanche danger rating has been increased to "high" in parts of the Fraser Valley and in the Fraser Canyon, days after a slide on the other side of the province killed three German tourists.
-
1 person killed in single-vehicle collision on Delta highway
One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Delta early Friday morning.