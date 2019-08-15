

CTV Windsor





A nine-year-old Windsor boy who is fighting cancer is now in hospice care.

Huntre Allard, who has captured the attention and the hearts of many in the community for his positive attitude, is the second youngest person to receive care from the Hospice of Windsor-Essex.

"I don't want the journey to end but I know it's going to," says Lisa Aylesworth in an exclusive interview with CTV News. "He's starting to get shaking seizures, which is the cancer spreading."

Huntre was diagnosed with stage four Glioblastoma brain cancer last year. It carries an average survival rate of 12 to 18 months.

Aylesworth says they were offered experimental treatment in June, but Huntre didn't want to go to any more hospitals.

That is when doctors said Huntre only had about two weeks to live, and the young boy was taken to hospice on June 27th.

Ten weeks later, Huntre has beaten the odds.

"It is a blessing, but at the same time, I don't want him to suffer," says Aylesworth.

Huntre brought smiles to the faces of his classmates when he briefly returned to class at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary School in February. His family also took him to Florida for a couple of weeks, and his brother Austin even escorted him to his prom.

Dalton Marchand, 26, says he is a better person having spent valuable time with his young brother – whether it be colouring or watching countless hours of Spongebob Square Pants.

"Everybody should just try and appreciate the really small moments you have with your brother, or you kids, or niece and nephew," says Marchand. "The finer things because you never really know what's going to happen next."

Aylesworth says she is now making funeral arrangements.

"Those kind of things that no mom wants to do," she admits. "Even though his journey is coming to an end, he's still and we still appreciate them just like we did the very first day."

Family members say they appreciate how the community has rallied around their "hero."

Aylesworth says they want to give back, and are planning to create a foundation in Huntre's name to cover the costs for other children and their families who are battling cancer.