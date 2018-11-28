

CTV Windsor





A nine-year-old Windsor boy is getting support from his school community as he is battling for his life.

Huntre Allard has been in and out of hospital for 10 months.

The teachers and students at Our Lady of Perpetual Help miss their friend and are reaching out to the public, to help the family during this challenging time.

Huntre was diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, after first being misdiagnosed with Lyme Disease at a London hospital.

In late July, his mother Lisa Aylesworth took Huntre for what would be his 19th MRI.

“We found out two days later he had glioma,” says Aylesworth. “They said there was a tumour there. It was four centimetres and it wasn't there the end of June.”

The outcome for the Stage 4 cancer is bleak, with an average survival rate of 12 to 18 months.

The diagnosis was not an easy one for the single mother of four boys.

“It took me a few hours for that to sink in. I don't even think it sank in,” says Aylesworth.

Two smaller tumours have surfaced since August.

Huntre's teachers have now created a Go Fund Me page to help the Windsor family get through this difficult time.

His grade 3 teacher Sylvia Campagna first noticed the fun loving boy wasn't himself back in February.

“I noticed his eye sight, when he would look at me,” says Campagna. “He couldn't focus on my eyes. He would go to the board and do some work and I could tell that he wasn't able to write properly. He was shaking. We'd walk down the hall as a class and he would trip.”

Campagna says the school is sending their love to Huntre and students will also send him Christmas cards.

“I hope to be home for Christmas but you know what, as long as our family is together it doesn't matter where we have Christmas,” says Aylesworth. “Hunter is the most important thing right now and we need to do what's best for him.”