Windsor booster and long-time business-owner Ted Farron dies

A long-time community booster and a man whose smile could light up any room has died.

James Edward “Ted” Farron was known by many as the owner of Farron’s Gourmet Butcher in South Windsor, a business he operated for 35 years before his recent retirement.

But Farron was also well known as a community booster, running various fundraising initiatives over the years, assisting the Hospice of Windsor-Essex, Easter Seals, the Downtown Mission and one of his true passions, Camp Brombal.

He was very active in the boxing community, acting as one of Olympic boxer Mary Spencer’s coaches alongside Charlie Stewart. Spencer would go on to win three world championships and five Pan American gold medals.

In 2021, Farron was honoured by St. Clair College with an honorary culinary management diploma.

Farron also served six years on the college’s Board of Governors, including a stint as board chair in 2012-2013.

He was also made an honorary member of the Windsor Professional Firefighters Association, one of only four people to receive that distinction.

