From pins and cupcakes to hockey sticks and jerseys, residents across Windsor-Essex have come up with different ways to show their support for the community of Humboldt, Saskatchewan.

The small community has been devastated since a transport truck and a bus carrying the Humboldt junior hockey team collided last Friday at a rural intersection. 16 people died in the crash.

The team at MacDonald’s Automotive Supercentre at Howard Avenue and Eugenie Street East in Windsor are known for their sculptures made from auto parts.

This week, owner Peter Solly and his staff decided to create two new sculptures and they have dedicated them to the players from the Broncos junior hockey team.

“We decided to auction them off and debated where the money would go,” says Solly, who admits after some thought the decision to support the Broncos was easy. “What better cause could you put it for?”

The metal art will be auctioned off at a Pink Floyd tribute benefit concert at the Olde Walkerville Theatre on Saturday night.

One of the concert organizers Mario Ricci says they wanted to show support after the devastating crash.

“I like to give back,” says Ricci. “It’s tragic what happened to those people and it’s nice to give something back.”

The doors open for the concert at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets are also available by visiting the Olde Walkerville Theatre Box Office or calling them at (519)-253-2929.

Windsor area author Melissa Lyons is supporting the Broncos and the people of Humboldt.

Her book, “I Will Always Love You”, is meant to bring peace and comfort to those who have lost a loved one or experienced some type of personal loss.

Lyons is working with a group of local women to send 200 copies of the book to the Saskatchewan community.

Silver Stitch Embroidery in Windsor is also sending Humboldt pins to the Saskatchewan community. Owner Karen Cichon hopes they bring comfort.

She is also selling the pins, patches and t-shirts commemorating the Broncos junior hockey team and sending the money to the families of the victims.