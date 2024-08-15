Contractor allegedly scams homeowners out of $600,000

A 41-year-old contractor has been charged with defrauding homeowners out of nearly $600,000.

Following a comprehensive investigation by the Windsor Police Financial Crimes Unit, Robert James Jones has been charged with defrauding 10 individuals out of a total of $593,247 between March 2021 and June 2023.

Jones allegedly solicited deposits ranging from $20,000 to $115,000 from victims under the guise of completing various construction projects.

In one reported instance, Jones accepted a $20,000 deposit, initiated excavation work on the property, and then requested an additional $75,000 to continue the project. After receiving the additional funds, he failed to return to complete the work.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jones in June 2024. Officers located and arrested Jones at a business in the 300 block of Riverside Drive East.

He has been charged with 10 counts of fraud over $5,000.

Anyone with information can contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.