Another change for the 6,000 employees at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

FCA Canada is changing its shutdown schedule again.

The plant will now be closed for the week of Feb. 25.

Earlier this week, the automaker said a shut down week planned for April would be moved to the week of Feb. 11.

Now, the shut down will begin on Feb. 25 for one week.

The decision will also impact about a thousand employees at FCA feeder plants.