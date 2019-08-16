Ironworkers across the province have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario Erectors Association, avoiding a looming strike.

Ironworkers from six locals of the Iron Workers’ District Council voted 96 per cent in favour of a strike on July 22, 2019. Before a tentative agreement was reached, workers were set to walk off their jobs this coming Monday, Aug. 19.

The negotiating committee met in Toronto over the past few days before reaching a tentative agreement Thursday evening. In lieu of that, all members are being told to report to work on Monday, according to a membership letter from the president and business agent Luiz Barros, and Fred MacPherson, the business manager of Ironworkers Local 721 in Toronto.

Iron Workers in Windsor-Essex, London and Sarnia are represented by local 700, which confirmed the tentative agreement to CTV Windsor Friday morning.

There will be a letter sent to all members regarding the date for a ratification meeting, where details of the memorandum of agreement will be presented.