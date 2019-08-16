Windsor-area ironworkers avoid looming strike
Iron Workers erect a structure atop the former Walker Power Building in Windsor on Aug. 15, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Friday, August 16, 2019 9:46AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, August 16, 2019 9:53AM EDT
Ironworkers across the province have reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario Erectors Association, avoiding a looming strike.
Ironworkers from six locals of the Iron Workers’ District Council voted 96 per cent in favour of a strike on July 22, 2019. Before a tentative agreement was reached, workers were set to walk off their jobs this coming Monday, Aug. 19.
The negotiating committee met in Toronto over the past few days before reaching a tentative agreement Thursday evening. In lieu of that, all members are being told to report to work on Monday, according to a membership letter from the president and business agent Luiz Barros, and Fred MacPherson, the business manager of Ironworkers Local 721 in Toronto.
Iron Workers in Windsor-Essex, London and Sarnia are represented by local 700, which confirmed the tentative agreement to CTV Windsor Friday morning.
There will be a letter sent to all members regarding the date for a ratification meeting, where details of the memorandum of agreement will be presented.