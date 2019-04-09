

Construction is humming along at the old Walker Power Building along Riverside Drive and the building is likely going to grow upwards as well.

Representatives for the developer for the property at the corner of Devonshire and Riverside asked the development committee to add a floor to the building's design.

“I think there's a lot of interest around the city in the structure itself,” says Karl Tanner, with Dillon Consulting. “I think there's a lot of people watching it being renovated and the design is quite nice, it speaks to that historic flavor.”

The structure previously sat vacant for 19 years.

The current plan is to provide ground-floor commercial space and utilize the upper units as office space.

The committee recommended the extra floor for approval.