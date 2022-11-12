Windsor Aquatic Centre natatorium to close for repairs
A head’s up for local swimmers, the natatorium at the Windsor Aquatic Centre will be temporarily closed.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, the main pool will be shut down for the repair of an unexpected leak.
A reopening date has not been confirmed, but the city is anticipating a minimum five-day closure.
The fitness centre and Adventure Bay water park will not be affected and remain open during the natatorium shutdown.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
Saturday at 7pm, CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
'I have to raise my voice:' Father seeking answers after non-verbal son with autism was Tasered by Peel Police
Majd Darwich moved his family from Syria to Canada in 2016, hoping to find a safe place for his son, who is autistic and non-verbal. But he is now contemplating leaving after his son was Tasered during an interaction with Peel Regional Police a week ago.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Canadian airline crew and passengers, detained in Dominican Republic since spring, now granted freedom
Twelve Canadians -- five crew members and seven passengers of a Pivot air flight -- who have been detained in the Dominican Republic since last spring, learned Friday that they are going home.
Trip to Buffalo Bills game turns into nightmare after bus impounded
It was supposed to be a fun-filled excursion for a group of football fans to see a Buffalo Bills home game. Instead, it turned into a disaster-filled trip that saw their bus impounded in the U.S.
Trudeau arrives in Cambodia for ASEAN summit as Canada seeks deeper Indo-Pacific ties
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has touched down in Cambodia for a summit aimed at deepening economic ties with Southeast Asia, a region where Canada's engagement has been sporadic.
Spooky Creel House from 'Stranger Things' up for sale in Georgia
The Creel House from the popular TV series, 'Stranger Things' is now for sale in Rome, GA. costing US$1.5 million.
Trump files lawsuit to avoid Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is suing the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to avoid co-operating with a subpoena requiring him to testify.
Charity donations stable for most Canadians despite inflation, recession fears: Nanos survey
Despite high inflation and fears over a potential recession on the horizon, donations to charities remain stable for most Canadians, a new survey has found.
Buying a Christmas tree? Here's how much more you can expect to pay this year
From unpredictable weather to increased cost in farming, Christmas tree farmers have been working double time to ensure no Canadian is left without a tree this season.
'Shock, happiness, bewilderment': Guelph man to return home after being detained in the Dominican Republic since April
Twelve Canadians, including a Guelph pilot, have been detained in the Dominican Republic since April. They've now been told they're going home.
Thousands mark Remembrance Day across Waterloo region and Guelph
Crowds gathered across Waterloo region and Guelph Friday to pay their respects to those who have fought and died for Canada.
Waterloo regional councillors vote to give themselves benefits for life
Waterloo Regional Council voted this week to give themselves benefits for life and taxpayers will foot the bill.
Charges laid in death of slain London, Ont. musician
London police have made two arrests in the death of Dan Fawcett, who was found dead last Sunday in Gibbons Park, London police announced Friday night.
Dash cam video captures car flipping over after rear-ending taxi in London, Ont.
No one was seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Byron Friday afternoon caused one vehicle to flip onto its roof — and the moment of impact was captured on dash cam video.
SCDSB showcases new turf field ahead of high school football championships
The Simcoe County District School Board showcased their first artificial turf field today for the high school football district championships.
Orillia veteran’s forged poppy passion gets Royal Canadian Legion approval
An Orillia man has turned his passion project for forging steel poppies into a method of helping those they’re meant to honour.
More children in hospital as shortage of cold and flu medicine continues
As flu season takes off, more children are filling Barrie's emergency department and hospital beds.
Sudbury company sells wildflower seeds that help with mine reclamation efforts
A Sudbury business is growing and distributing perennial wildflower seeds for companies looking for ways to re-green mining sites as part of remediation efforts.
-
Enjoy the last day of double-digit temperatures
It’s a cloudy day in Ottawa, but it’s looking like the last day with a double-digit high for the foreseeable future.
Ontario man calls for change after spending nearly 24 hours waiting in ER
A 55-year-old man who spent nearly 24 hours waiting in an emergency room for a bed last month says Ontario’s health-care system is broken.
Food programs in Toronto struggling to stay afloat amid 'astronomically' high demand
An Out of the Cold meal program run out of a church in downtown Toronto may have to temporarily suspend operations as it struggles to keep up with high demand.
GO Transit bus service to resume after tentative contract ended workers' strike
GO Transit bus service is set to resume today after the union representing striking workers reached a deal with their employer.
Montreal firefighters call for suspension of water rescue service
The Montreal firefighters association is calling for the complete suspension of the water rescue service until major corrections are made for the safety of its members.
Cyclist hit by a bus in Montreal's La Petite-Patrie neighbourhood
A cyclist was hit by a bus in the early hours of Saturday in the Petite-Patrie neighbourhood of Montreal. The 18-year-old woman is in serious condition in the hospital.
Striking teaching staff, Dalhousie University approve new contact
A new contract has been ratified between Dalhousie University and striking workers about three weeks after some teaching staff walked off the job calling for better wages.
Maritimers gather to mark Remembrance Day, honour veterans
Thousands of Maritimers gathered at ceremonies across the region Friday to mark Remembrance Day and honour the veterans who have fought for our country.
Canadians honour country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies
Canadians are paying respects to the country's war dead at sombre Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country Friday.
Winnipeg digging out following snowfall
Shovels have been retrieved from garages, snow blowers are starting up and plows are back on city streets. The first blast of winter weather hit Winnipeg Thursday night, leading to snow-covered roads in the city and temporarily closing some Manitoba highways.
'We are all together': Ukrainian family reunites in Winnipeg
A mother and her baby son have touched down in Winnipeg, bringing their family together for the first time in months.
'A special tribute': Winnipeg's Ukrainian community marks Remembrance Day amid ongoing Russian invasion
November 11th took on a new meaning this year for members of Winnipeg’s Ukrainian community.
Calgary photographer and 11 other Canadians held in Dominican Republic told they're heading home
It looks like a Calgary photographer held prisoner in the Dominican Republic for the past eight months is finally headed home.
Wranglers win fourth in a row, topping the Moose in Winnipeg
The Wranglers showed the Flames how to win in Winnipeg Friday night.
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in fiery semi crash west of Edmonton
A man died and another was flown to hospital Friday morning after two semi trucks collided on Highway 16 west of Evansburg, Alta.
31-year-old woman identified as victim of Oliver fatal shooting
Police have ruled the death of a woman who was found on Edmonton's Jasper Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds a homicide.
Alberta's influenza hospitalizations almost triple as flu season intensifies
The number of Albertans with a severe case of influenza nearly tripled last week – and a large number of those impacted are under the age of 20.
Philanthropist donates $3.8M for health unit in DTES where she worked as a nurse in 1950s
Lily Lee's first contribution to Vancouver's Downtown Eastside and Chinatown neighbourhoods was as a 21-year-old community nurse in the 1950s when she was fresh out of the University of British Columbia.
97-year-old competitive horseshoe player captured emotional moments on camera during Second World War
Bob Curtis has been told he's the oldest competitive horseshoe league player in Canada. The game is part of the way the former Navy photographer keeps himself feeling "great."
