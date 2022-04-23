Win-win event in LaSalle: families get free entertainment, performers get back to work
The Town of LaSalle hosted their first ever Spring Fling event Saturday, thanks to a grant from the Reconnect Ontario program.
“The basic premise was to try to sort-of kickstart the tourism and events industry,” according to Scott Bisson, manager of culture and recreation for LaSalle.
“The funding was to get Ontario-based performers and that’s what we’ve done is got a bunch of performers from across the province to come here and entertain the people,” says Bisson.
One of them is Sean Rooney, A.K.A. The Balloon Maestro, who combines magic with unique balloon creations.
He says it’s great to be back performing for families and has noticed that younger children are more shy than before the pandemic.
“Some of them aren't even used to socializing so they're so shy but once they open up, they're just they're going crazy,” says Rooney.
He tells CTV News he spent the pandemic learning how to turn a deflated balloon into a musical instrument.
“That took like hundreds of hours of practice and COVID enabled me to do that,” says Rooney. “I've been a hermit working on my craft and developing lots of crazy skills.”
The weather couldn’t have been better for this rain-or-shine, indoor and outdoor event.
“We’re just excited to have this beautiful weather to have everybody out,” says Bisson “We have lots of great events throughout the rest of the spring and summer. So it's a great way to kick it off.”
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another COVID wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor league hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
Prince Louis' fourth birthday marked with new beach photos
Prince William and his wife Kate on Friday published four photographs of their youngest child Prince Louis to mark his fourth birthday.
'We just don't matter,' victim of Toronto van attack says of justice system
It's been four years since the worst attack in Toronto's history. Yet the criminal case stretches on.
More organic poppy seeds recalled over possible salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has expanded its recall of various organic poppy seeds due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
Kitchener
-
SIU invokes mandate after shooting in Cambridge neighbourhood
Police are at the scene of shooting in a Cambridge neighbourhood.
-
'I'm so grateful': University student excited to see Arkells in concert after band helped reschedule exam
Arkells made a tour stop in Kitchener Friday night, and in the crowd was a Brock University student who got one of her exams rescheduled with a little help from the band.
-
Ontario reports 1,684 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 212 in ICU
Health officials in Ontario say 1,684 people are in hospital with COVID-19 as another 23 deaths due to the disease were reported in the last 24 hours.
London
-
TVDSB sends letter to parents about masking
The Thames Valley District School Board emailed a letter to parents Friday evening regarding masking inside schools.
-
Yard sale in east London, Ont. helps raise funds for Ukraine
London-Fanshawe Riding Association held a yard sale outside of MPP Teresa Armstrong’s office on Hale Street Saturday with all proceeds going to the London Ukrainian Center.
-
Friendship dinner brings together families, faiths
A celebration of friendship and culture took place in south London Friday evening, as families and dignitaries gathered for the tenth annual Ramadan Friendship Dinner.
Barrie
-
Multiple vehicle collision in Essa sends five to hospital
Five people have been transported to a local hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Essa late Saturday morning.
-
One man arrested in connection to fatal Wasaga Beach crash
Provincial police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal two-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.
-
Coroner called in by OPP to investigate sudden death in Alliston
Provincial Police are investigating a sudden death in Alliston on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault police investigating an incident on Wellington Street East
Sault Ste. Marie police officers are investigating an incident earlier today after two people were sent to the hospital with what they call non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Another COVID wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
Sault Area Hospital launches its strategic plan
The Sault Area Hospital is laying the groundwork for the next three years in servicing the community.
Ottawa
-
Two people seriously injured in second crash on Highway 416 Saturday
Ottawa paramedics say two people were taken to hospital following a crash on Highway 416 near West Hunt Club Road early Saturday afternoon.
-
Highway 416 closed southbound after milk truck crash
A tractor-trailer loaded with milk has rolled over on Highway 416, causing significant delays for southbound drivers.
-
Ottawa prepares for ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ protest and the widening of Hwy. 417: Top five stories this week
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week
Toronto
-
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
-
Another COVID wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year
Toronto's Scottie Barnes has been named the NBA rookie of the year.
Montreal
-
Humble hero Guy Lafleur always took time to meet his fans
Montreal Canadiens' legend Guy Lafleur's passing was felt across the hockey world, but nowhere more so than in his home province of Quebec. With his passing at 70 on Friday, social media was flooded with messages and memories of fans who got the chance to chat with him, shake his hand, take a picture or get an autograph.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life
Francois Senecal was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of then-13-year-old Oceane Boyer in February 2020.
-
Nine men arrested in Montreal for luring minors for sexual services
A specialized police squad that investigates pimping arrested nine suspects this week on the Island of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Child and youth advocate recommends masks go back on in N.B. schools
A report released Friday by the office of the New Brunswick Child, Youth and Seniors Advocate recommends the province review the mask mandate in schools.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
Winnipeg
-
Red River Floodway to be activated, overland flooding possible: Province
The province is activating the Red River Floodway and says overland flooding is possible as significant rainfall continues to hit southern Manitoba.
-
Road washout in Springfield prompts warning from police
Springfield police are warning drivers to stay off a road that was washed out, saying they have seen some drivers move the barriers and drive through.
-
Rainfall and winter storm warnings issued for parts of Manitoba
Parts of southern Manitoba are heading into the weekend with rainfall and winter storm warnings.
Calgary
-
Calgary police locate vehicle in connection with Saddle Ridge murder
Calgary police say they've located a truck they were looking for in connection with the city's latest homicide case.
-
Shooting in northeast Calgary under investigation
Investigators have spoken with a number of witnesses in connection with a shooting that took place near a northeast Calgary business Friday night.
-
Man killed, woman suffers critical injuries in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
Edmonton
-
Another COVID wave 'almost baked in' for the fall: top Ont. science adviser
The Ontario Science Advisory Table's Dr. Peter Juni said on Saturday that while Canadians need to be aware of an upcoming fall wave, there is hope for a 'honeymoon period' this summer as long as no new COVID-19 variants emerge.
-
NEW
NEW | From Jaws to Star Wars, Edmonton Symphony Orchestra celebrates John Williams
The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (ESO) is holding a series of shows celebrating the music of award-winning composer John Williams.
-
Government urged to intervene in detention of Ontario airline crew in Dominican Republic after massive drug seizure
Pivot Airlines is discouraging Canadians from travelling to the Dominican Republic as three airline unions call on Ottawa to help bring home crew members detained for alerting authorities to cocaine found on their plane.
Vancouver
-
'I am deeply sorry': B.C. minor league hockey broadcaster taken off air for racist comment apologizes
The broadcaster for a minor-league hockey team in B.C. has been pulled off the air after making a racist comment about a player.
-
Toxic drug alert issued for users in northern B.C. city
Health officials in northern B.C. say they've seen an increase in overdoses in Prince George.
-
B.C. studio, one-bedroom apartments the most expensive per square foot
Looking at the price per square foot, studio apartments in British Columbia are the most expensive rental properties on the Canadian market, according to a report.