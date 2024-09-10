WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wild boar jaw discovered at waterfront

    Construction at the Legacy Beacon Streetcar project has unearthed the bottom jawbone of a boar.

    “It was very, very dark. It was almost black when it was brought up,” said Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “They found this about 14-feet down. They put the vacuum truck in to suck out the contents of the hole.”

    The skeleton was dropped off at city hall a few weeks ago.

    “I think we can say it's been a long time since any wild boar has run on the waterfront,” explained Dilkens. “But it also wasn't uncommon in the past for people to dump garbage along the waterfront.”

    The unique find has made the mayor’s office its home for the time being, until a permanent location is decided.

    “We have a mass collection in the room next door. We'll probably just keep it here,” said Dilkens. “Maybe we'll put it at the beacon site when we open.”

