Why Windsor soccer fans say Canada's World Cup performance was about more than wins and losses

Despite the men's Canadian soccer team going winless in this year's FIFA World Cup tournament, fans who watched Team Canada take on Morocco from The Manchester Pub say this year's tournament has transcended beyond wins and losses.

Natalie Fantinic — who has played on the St. Clair College women's soccer team — was among those watching Thursday's game from the pub. She said, prior to this year's World Cup, she couldn't convince her children to kick a soccer ball with her.

"After our first game against Belgium, I had a couple of kids and the whole neighborhood playing at the park," said Fantinic.

"It's exciting. I think for everybody in Canada, this has made a difference."

Following earlier losses to Belgium and Croatia, the Canadian team was already ineligible to advance in the World Cup, regardless of the result against Morocco. Canada dropped Thursday's game against Morocco 2-1.

While The Manchester was at standing room only for Team Canada's first two World Cup games, there was much more room to move around Thursday as only the most diehard Canadian soccer fans left their homes to watch Canada's battle against Morocco at the downtown pub.

Despite Thursday's result leaving the Canadian men's soccer team still searching for a single-game, World Cup victory — 17-year-old soccer standout Aaliyah Faddoul said there are still positives to take away from the team's performance.

"There definitely is soccer fever in the air. I think that kids who didn't even play soccer now want to get on a team which is amazing," she said.

"I think it brings more attention to soccer. Soccer is a sport where kids can lose the thought of other stresses and just be free, play, work out and be healthy."

Faddoul, who will be heading to the U.S. to play soccer at the varsity level after graduating from Sandwich Secondary School in LaSalle, added the previous successes of the Canadian women's national team — along with the men's team making its first appearance at the World Cup in 36 years — can inspire a new generation of soccer upstarts.

"It's great to see that there's a higher level in Canada. There's places where I can strive to be. Not only me, but other young boys and girls."

Thomas Mavrantzas, who also watched Canada take on Morocco from The Manchester pub, said he's hopeful for the future and is proud to have seen his country "compete on a world stage."

"We already have young players that will be in their prime for the next World Cup," he said.

Mavrantzas added he always watches the World Cup — but this year's tournament marked the first with a team he could actually get behind with his full support.

"It's a different feeling," he added. "I really wish we could have went further."