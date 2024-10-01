Why we can’t get enough of viral baby hippo ‘Moo Deng’, according to a Windsor, Ont. psychologist

Baby hippo, Moo Deng, has become a viral sensation, with her adorable photos and videos flooding social media and even earning a skit on Saturday Night Live.

But why are people so captivated by her?

CTV News spoke with Dr. Andrea Dinardo, a Windsor-based psychologist and St. Clair College instructor, to break down the psychological reasons behind the worldwide obsession.

“The first time I saw her, I instantly melted,” Dinardo said.

“You just stop, and you just be there with her.”

Dr. Andrea Dinardo, a Windsor-based psychologist, sat down with CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum on Oct. 1, 2024. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

According to Dinardo, our fascination with Moo Deng goes beyond just cuteness. It taps into a universal human instinct.

“Babies and animals are universal,” she explained.

“In a world that we're having all this information come to us. This is material that everybody can relate to.”

Why ‘irresistibly cute’ is more than just a phrase

Dinardo explained that there’s actual science behind our reaction to baby animals like Moo Deng. When we see something adorable, our brains release oxytocin.

“It is evolutionary,” she said. “What it does is it creates oxytocin – which is actually called the cuddle hormone. We are built to nurture and protect because that’s exactly what leads to survival of the species. We don't have to think about it. It's just… We want to hold that baby hippo.”

Dinardo also noted that in today’s often negative news environment, people are hungry for something positive to focus on.

“We all need this flood of positivity.”

How positive content impacts us

Through her decades-long career in psychology, Dinardo has focused on positivity.

In a time when negative stories dominate the news cycle, videos like those of Moo Deng offer a welcome break.

Dinardo believes they’re more than just a feel-good distraction — they actually help us manage stress and pressure.

“There’s no thinking, there’s no words. Nothing is required but to be instantly in the moment,” she said.

Dinardo, who encourages her students to focus on positive moments in their own lives, sees Moo Deng’s viral success as a perfect example of how even a brief encounter with uplifting content can have a big impact.

“If anybody is looking for a takeaway from this interview, share positive images,” Dinardo said.