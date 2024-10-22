WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Why does it take so long to drive places in Windsor? Councillor wants answers

    (Kichigin/Istock.com) (Kichigin/Istock.com)
    Share

    A Windsor city councillor wants city staff to come up with solutions to growing traffic congestion on local roads.

    According to Fred Francis, councillors are increasingly hearing about lengthy delays from residents.

    "I'm getting it from residents… who are calling in and emailing and saying, you know, just what used to be a 10-minute commute is now 45 minutes or even longer. So, I just want to know if there are any issues, particularly anywhere in the city, what's being done about it? How can we fix it?" said Francis.

    The Ward 1 councillor is asking city staff for a report on the state of traffic in Windsor and potential fixes.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News