WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 22-year-old Chatham man is facing charges after police say he stole a wheelbarrow full of watermelons.

Chatham-Kent police say an observant citizen saw a man at Sarah’s Farm Market on Sandy’s Street steal a wheelbarrow full of watermelons Sunday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m.

A description of the man was provided to police. Just before 8 a.m., officers found the man on Richmond Street, still with of the wheelbarrow and six watermelons.

The man was arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 and being in possession of property obtained by a crime under $5,000. He was released pending a future court date of Sept.2.