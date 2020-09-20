Advertisement
Collision on Walker Road closed lanes for few hours
Published Sunday, September 20, 2020 1:07PM EDT
This vehicle had major damage following a crash at Walker Road and Ypres Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2020. (Alana Hadadean / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police continue to investigate a crash that caused significant damage to a vehicle.
The collision happened Saturday at Walker Road and Ypres Avenue.
Windsor police shut down the southbound lanes of Walker Road and controlled traffic at the site for a few hours.
Police have not provided an update on the cause of crash yet or the extent on injuries.