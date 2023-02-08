Wheatley trying to win $250,000 prize for arena upgrades

The town of Wheatley, Ont. is vying for a $250,000 award from Kraft Hockeyville for arena upgrades.

In addition, the winner gets to host a NHL pre-season game -- this is the nomination and rally part of the contest.

The town is encouraging the public to vote, hoping for as many votes as possible before Feb. 19.

Erica Cassidy is advocating for Wheatley and has set up a Facebook page, hoping the public will endorse the arena with complimentary comments.

"I was reading someone else's nomination, like prior to this and they mentioned after the explosion in 2021 the town rallied and came together just like a hockey team would,” said Cassidy.

“And I think right [that] says a lot for the community. No matter happens to this community just seems to have each other's backs and keeps moving forward,” she said.

The top four contenders will be announced March 11 and the final winner announced April 1.

To vote, people can visit the following website.