What to do with Harrow high?

Some big decisions are coming for the newly elected Essex Town council in the coming months over what to do with the former Harrow High School.

Council received an external report from Haddad, Morgan & Associates about the costs associated with renovating the former High school, which the town previously bought from the Greater Essex County District School Board.

According to the consultant’s report refurbishing the building to its existing use could cost roughly $8.6 million dollars, due to necessary repairs to the structure, as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing work.

According to a report to council, that cost could rise to more than $10 million if the building is re-purposed as a community centre.

“Additional work would be required which includes updates in accordance with the Building Code Act, updates would be required to adhere to the current Accessibility Standards, and Asbestos removal may be required,” reads the report to council.

The option of demolition is also on the table.

Council will do a walk-through of the building in the New Year and looks to hear from residents about what they want to do with the site.

“We have a lots of hopes and dreams for recreation, but I understand as mayor this cannot cost the taxpayers money. We are running lean budgets already and we are stretched with inflation, so we have to look out of the box,” said Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy.

Bondy said the town will also consider renting space to collect revenue to help offset costs, but first needs to gauge council’s appetite for embarking on the project.