'What’s wrong with this machine?' Chatham grandparents win $100,000

Chatham grandparents have won $100,000 after playing the lottery for 30 years.

Charles and Bonnie Parker matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the June 8, 2024 LOTTARIO draw to win $100,000.

The retired great grandparents are celebrating their first big win after playing various lottery games with OLG for three decades. They enjoy playing Lottario, Ontario 49, and Lotto 6/49.

“I went to the store to purchase our next set of tickets when I decided to check this one. I think I scanned it about three times when I saw what we won. I thought to myself, ‘What’s wrong with this machine?’ and headed home to tell Bonnie,” Charles said while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings.

“When he told me the news, he was a little shaky and I kept telling him to stay calm. I like to think I was calm and collected,” Bonnie said. “It’s so hard to explain this feeling. We didn’t expect it, so it’s a little overwhelming!”

With their windfall, Charles and Bonnie plan to take care of some personal responsibilities and plan a family gathering.

The winning ticket was purchased at Corner Smoke and Convenience on McNaughton Avenue in Chatham.