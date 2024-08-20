'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': 57 people added to Stem Cell Registry in support of Ethan Hunter

An event held in Chatham on the weekend saw 57 people added to the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry.

It was all in support of Ethan Hunter, who was diagnosed with lymphoblastic lymphoma T-cell leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, in August 2022.

He went into remission in December 2023, but the cancer has since returned.

Shara Hunter, Ethan’s mother, said the event, held at Chatham’s Real Canadian Superstore, went fantastic and the support was phenomenal.

“That’s possibly 57 lives saved,” said Hunter. “My kid’s on a waiting list for a match. We haven’t heard anything yet and we’re hopeful for that. But in the process, we can save so many other lives.”

Ethan Hunter. (Source: Shara Hunter)

Hunter expressed her gratitude to all who took time to support the cause.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” she said. “Taking five minutes for a swab is absolutely… mind blowing. The amount of people that stopped their day, stopped their groceries and their short time they have during daily life. It means the world to Ethan.”

Hunter added every day is a fight, but the ultimate goal is to change lives.

If you weren’t able to participate in the event but would like to support, at home kits are available. Eligible Canadians aged 17 to 35 in good general health can go onto the registry. To see if you are eligible, a questionnaire is available here.