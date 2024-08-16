Algae bloom test on Lake St. Clair exceeds acceptable limit

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has kept up with testing on the algae bloom at Lake St. Clair.

It has announced the most recent test brought back levels beyond the acceptable limit.

WECHU is now reminding the public to take safety precautions if you live near where a bloom has developed:

Do not drink or use the water for food preparation, including infant formula.

Use an alternate source of safe drinking water, such as bottled water, for the duration of the bloom.

Do not boil and drink water that may contain blue-green algae because toxins are not destroyed by boiling and could increase toxins.

Do not swim and avoid water sports where a bloom is present.

Do not allow pets to drink lake water during a blue-green algae bloom as they may suffer serious health risks, including death.

“As a reminder, wind and water conditions may move the bloom towards other areas, which could contaminate some sources of drinking water and beaches,” said Dr. Mehdi Aloosh, medical officer of health at WECHU. “Residents and other visitors are urged to take a cautious approach and protect themselves, their children and their pets from potential health risks.”

According to WECHU, blooms can discolour the water or produce floating scum on the surface. The water can appear a blue-green colour, can form solid looking clumps and could contain toxins that are dangerous.