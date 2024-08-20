Arson investigation launched after two vehicles set on fire

Windsor police have released video footage of two vehicles being torched on Langlois Avenue.

Members of the arson unit are searching for suspects after police say the vehicles were deliberately set on fire. Vehicle fire on Langlois Avenue in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor police)

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Langlois Avenue on Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a sedan and a minivan fully engulfed in flames. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 1300 block of Langlois Avenue on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)

Windsor firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Through investigation, officers obtained video footage showing two suspects arriving at the scene in a white SUV with an aftermarket exhaust.

Police say the suspects doused the sedan with a liquid substance before setting it on fire and fled south on Langlois Ave.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, but the two vehicles were destroyed.

Investigators urge residents in the area of the incident to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.